The opening kickoff of the final Tyler Legacy football game of the regular season went high, but short and into the arms of the last person anyone expected to be on the field when the season started 10 weeks ago. As the day began, Tyler Legacy knew a win put them in the Texas UIL state playoffs and a loss ended the year.
When his middle football season ended in 8th-grade, Kasen Carpenter’s parents had one request for their son.
As the shortest and smallest kid on his team, it was time to hang up the football cleats and avoid injury. He agreed and ended his career at Three Lakes Middle School.
Four years later as a senior, Carpenter watched as his friends and former teammates started the spring practices and worked out preparing for the first official day of practice.
When practices started, Tyler Legacy coach Joe Willis noticed there was a new player.
“He had never played in high school so the coaches really couldn’t tell me anything about him,” Willis recalled.
So Carpenter, a running back and cornerback in middle school, tried out for cornerback. He didn’t know the terminology or the plays. He looked at the running back position. Juniors Jamarion Miller and Bryson Donnell were at the top of an impressive depth chart.
A month passed and with four weeks before the first game, he went over to the wide receivers.
“We were doing one-on-ones in strength and conditioning and I saw him catching the ball. He wasn’t a tall kid, he doesn’t have unbelievable speed, but he dove for one ball in the end zone and caught it,” Willis said. “I thought he’s a guy we could use in the slot.”
In a loss to Longview, Carpenter caught a few passes but admits “the other guys were higher than me on the depth chart and they deserved it, they had been here and it wasn’t fair to them because I just came in during the summer.”
However, Carpenter, at 5-8, 150 pounds, had to ask again. It worked when he asked his parents, Kevin and Kelli Carpenter, to play this year. It worked when he texted (offensive coordinator) Kyle Copeland to ask Willis if he could join the team late. And now he was asking his position coach, Marquis Mosely, if he could ask special teams coach Jason Pitts to let him try to play on kick return.
“We had gone through a spell we were not good in coverage,” Willis said. “Coach Pitts was working on guys who would get down the field and Kasen asked to get on it. When you have a guy who is inspired and understands that’s an important phase of the game, we are going to look at that.”
Willis said Carpenter had to figure out football again, but by the third or fourth game he worked his way up the depth chart.
Tyler Legacy had lost five in a row and now had a strange road ahead of them. Win the next three games in 11 days and make the playoffs. The first game was the afternoon before Thanksgiving. Against North Mesquite, Carpenter ran down the field and made a solo tackle to start the game. Later, he scored on a 33-yard touchdown pass.
“That was my first tackle since 8th grade. My first solo tackle and I was like ‘wow!’ That’s when it slowed down,” Carpenter said. “I had not tackled someone in four years. That was cool, I realized “hey, I can do this.’ And then I started breaking down what I had to do and just try to do my job.”
Legacy won 66-0, then beat Mesquite 21-7. Next up Mesquite Horn. A team smart enough not to kick to Miller or Donnell to start the game. But that opening kick in the last game, with the season on the line, fell into Carpenter’s arms.
He raced 56 yards. Seconds later, Miller scored on a 15-yard run and Legacy was on the way to a 42-35 win. Legacy outscored its opponents 129-42 in those last three games.
Carpenter made two more solo tackles on special teams and suddenly, the senior arrived.
“I noticed he was electric, he had a burst we didn’t see in practice and he continued to play at that speed in the games,” Willis said. “He comes to work with a good attitude and works hard to get it right.”
Willis looks at his size and says, “Even in a man’s game, you have (former Buffalo Bill) Steve Tasker (semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame) and Cole Beasley who was a quarterback at Little Elm High School but converted to a wide receiver while at SMU,” Willis said. “To get to that level, it’s about attention to details, hustle and willingness. Kasen is willing to do it and hustling. Because of that, he’s making a difference.”
Carpenter said his parents giving in, believing in him and telling him to make the commitment to the end of the season helped.
He also said he talks to his cousin, Jaeger Gowin, a senior at Brook Hill and to Gowin’s father, former NFL kicker Toby Gowin.
“When the season started, I would run full-speed and get juked and miss the tackle. But i wouldn’t back down. Even if I don’t make the tackle, I have a job,” Carpenter said.
Willis smiles.
“A lot of people don’t think it’s a big deal, but it’s a big deal. You need guys like that who will go 110 percent every kickoff,” Willis said.
Carpenter says he wants to see the seniors play in the state finals at AT&T Stadium. When 2020 started, the only thing on his mind was his senior year of baseball.
Now, he talks about his coaches and the team.
“I have learned a lot from the coaches, and not just football. Especially Coach Willis, he made us want to play for him. The other coaches could have looked at this small baseball player, but they kept giving me a shot,” Carpenter said. “Coach Mosely kept saying ‘my guy can do this.’
“They created a great environment for players. They made us play for each other, a team thing, a brotherhood. As a result, we have a good team bond,” Carpenter continued. “When we went through the hard times together, we got together and started to click.”
When the team was 2-5, Carpenter said the team realized it was time to listen to the first-year coaching staff a little more.
“It’s hard for people to trust a new coach, but we knew they were right and through the adversity, we came together as a team, like brothers,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter has three catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns this season (one on a run) and averages 19.2 yards on kick returns. He’s also made six tackles. Many of his teammates have put those numbers up by halftime.
But Carpenter knows that’s exactly what is needed to be a small part of a bigger goal, the attitude Willis has instilled and the players bought into. Legacy is full of success stories like Carpenter, which is why Legacy is playing today in the playoffs.