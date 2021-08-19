MARSHALL — While it was only a scrimmage, anytime you keep your opponent from scoring any points, it’s a positive.
That was the case for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders during a dominant defensive performance against Marshall Thursday night at Maverick Stadium.
The Red Raiders kept the Mavericks from reaching the end zone — or even getting anywhere near the red zone — while also forcing three turnovers on the night.
“Defensively, I was really pleased,” Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “I saw some really good things on defense. I thought we were really physical at the point of attack. We ran to the ball well. We accomplished our goals as far as being a really physical unit out there, and that’s what I’m really excited about. We’re going to play a high level of defense this year. We’ve got some really good players over there.
“Having some depth on the defensive line is a huge advantage. We’ve got some guys that we can freshen up. If the series goes to a first down and they have to stay out there, we can roll those guys in. They really showed tonight there’s no drop off when they come in, and I was pleased with that. I thought we had some good things out of the linebackers. We have some growing up to do. We’ve got some young players in there, so that’s to be expected. I was really pleased with the emotion and the intensity. We got them to turn the ball over, and that’s what we’ve got to do defensively is create those opportunities for our offense.”
On Marshall’s first offensive possession, the Red Raiders forced turnovers on consecutive plays. Jordan Ford, who joins the Red Raiders after playing at Chapel Hill last season, got an interception, and then Jett Stanger recovered a fumble.
In the live portion, Eithan Wallace recovered a fumble. Wallace, Ford, Stanger, Jordan Renaud, Le’Travian Whitmill, Travis Jackson, Aaron Sears, Cayden Starks and Adariyan Scott were among the Legacy defenders making plays on Thursday.
Offensively, the Red Raiders scored once in the controlled portion with a 4-yard touchdown run by Luke Wolf.
In the two live quarters, Legacy outscored Marshall 10-0 with all of the points coming in the second quarter. Jamarion Miller broke off a 53-yard run to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Bryson Donnell. Christian Baxter made the extra point and later made a 40-yard field goal with 2:25 remaining on the clock.
“We did some good things on offense,” Willis said. “Obviously, we were on a script there in the first half of that. We didn’t work off of that script. We just stayed with some plays we wanted to work on and get a look at some people we wanted to get a look at. And then we went into the live scrimmage and called it more for success. Obviously, that would out pretty good. Overall, I was pretty pleased. There’s still a lot to clean up, though.”
Both quarterbacks – senior Bruce Bruckner and sophomore Luke Wolf — saw plenty of snaps. Wolf had a 46-yard completion to Nate Crockett on his first pass attempt of the night.
The Red Raiders will open the season Aug. 27 at Lufkin.
