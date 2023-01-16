Each year the League of Women Voters of Tyler/Smith County, AAUW (American Association of University Women of Tyler) and the Tyler Public Library sponsor a lecture series addressing international topics of interest developed by the Foreign Policy Association.
Dr. Jeffrey Crean, history professor at Tyler Junior College, is the coordinator of this 2023 series.
Speakers will provide information on the following topics in January and February:
Great Decisions Topics 2023
Jan. 18, Energy Geopolitics with Professor Stephen Stine from Tyler Junior College: Stine will discuss, "How changes in the energy industries will impact relations between countries?" Access to oil and gas has long held an influence over the politics of individual nations and their relations with others. But as more countries move toward sustainable energy, and supply chain shortages affect the availability of oil and gas, how will this change the way in which the United States interacts with the outside world?
Jan. 25, China's Foreign Policy and the U.S., Dr. Jeffrey Crean from Tyler Junior College: Crean will discuss "How will the United States respond to China's growing global presence?" For the past 10 years, the United States and China have been locked in a competition for who has the greatest global influence. One major point of contention is the status of Taiwanese sovereignty, which has become even more relevant recently with the possibility that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may prompt China to take similar action regarding Taiwan. How will the United States engage a China which is increasingly seeking to expand its sphere of influence?
Feb. 1, Climate Migration with Chris Gilson
Feb. 8, Iran and the U.S. with Robert Asaadi
Feb. 15, to be announced
Feb. 22, Global Famine with Andrew Natsios
Additional speakers will be announced soon.
The League of Women Voters is made up of volunteers who do the hands-on work that creates lasting change in our community. For more information about the League of Women Voters, visit lwvtyler.org.