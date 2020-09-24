The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice will be searching the Wells area for 5-week-old baby Armaidre Argumon Thursday using search dogs and low-flying helicopters.
According to the Wells Police Department, the search for the baby, who police believe could be in grave or immediate danger, will begin at around 8 a.m. Thursday on Old Forest Road.
"We ask that everyone avoid the search area so they can search as much as possible," the police department said on Facebook Wednesday night. "They will have the search dogs from TDCJ and low flying helicopters helping with the search for baby Armaidre."
Armaidre was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells with his father, Deandre Argumon, who has since been arrested for endangering Armaidre.