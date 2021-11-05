JACKSONVILLE — Officers from several law enforcement agencies joined with Child Protective Services employees this week in Jacksonville to sharpen their skills at responding to situations involving child abuse.
The groups gathered Wednesday at Central Baptist Church for Advanced Techniques in Child Abuse Investigation training hosted by the Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties.
This course covered crucial aspects related to law enforcement's response to child abuse, neglect, exploitation and internet crimes against children, according to organizers. It combined an overview of how to effectively respond to abuse with instruction on the benefits of a multidisciplinary team approach. Students also explored nuances in an investigation based on a case study.
Crisis Center Executive Director Rebecca Cunio, who is also a forensic interviewer, said the training was a good reminder of the importance of a multidisciplinary team approach.
“This joint training provides a space for both disciplines to meet and discuss current crime trends, as well as enhance the future collaboration and communication between law enforcement and CPS,” Cunio said.
The training was led by Sgt. Keven Fite and Jessi Jones. Fite is a Tyler Police Department patrol division supervisor and polygraph examiner who specializes in investigations involving crimes against children. Jones is a forensic nurse and gave a presentation about the importance of forensic medical examinations for sexual assault.
The Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties has formal working agreements with more than 40 partner agencies that make up the Children’s Advocacy Center’s Multidisciplinary Team. These partner agencies include law enforcement, DFPS, county and district attorney’s offices, medical professionals, victim advocates and mental health professionals.
Professionals who attended the training included representatives from Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office, Rusk Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, Cherokee County DFPS Child Protective Investigations, Cuney Police Department, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Police Department, Henderson Police Department and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
Cunio said training exercises like the one Wednesday, along with other services, make the center a crucial part of the community.
“The Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties is an essential nonprofit organization within a community. Through the Crisis Center, victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse have access to professionally recommended services for free offered at the highest standard of care,” she said.
For more information about the crisis center or the services offered, visit mycrisiscenter.com or call (903) 586-9118.