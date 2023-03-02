The latest edition of ETX View will be delivered Friday to Tyler Morning Telegraph subscribers. The March/April Nonprofit, Faith and Philanthropy Edition features stories about historic churches, hardworking nonprofits and volunteers who help our area thrive.
Inside, you’ll learn about a Christ-centered riding facility that offers equine-assisted activities to individuals with special needs as well as veterans. You'll also get a tour of two beautiful historic churches in East Texas.
Other stories include a feature about a one-stop-shop for East Texas veterans in need of services and guidance; a faith-based group that offers services for families, children and single parents in need; business and nonprofit owners who found grace and healing after tragic times; symphony orchestras in the region; a fashion spread with some cute dogs that tells you how to help local animal shelters; and much more.
