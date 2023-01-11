The latest edition of ETX View will be delivered Friday to Tyler Morning Telegraph subscribers. The January/February Professional Edition features stories about individuals working in various fields across East Texas.
Inside, you’ll meet the couple on the cover, Lucero and Matthew Harris, who make it their mission to help veterans through their store Operation Unbroken, which sells all veteran-owned brands.
Also in this issue, Axis Fit & Nutrition gives some advice for sticking to your health-related resolutions this year; local meal prep businesses show how easy it can be for a busy working professional to get a home-cooked meal on the dinner table; a professional organizer shares how a love of tidiness led to a business venture; a new beauty foundation is helping aspiring cosmetologists reach their career goals despite any financial challenges; and much more.
ETX View is available to Morning Telegraph subscribers and free on racks across Tyler, Longview and Kilgore. To learn more about ETX View and how to find a copy, visit www.etxview.com, message us on Facebook or call 903-597-1121.