Scammers aren’t a new thing.
From ancient Greek merchants attempting to claim insurance by sinking their ships to Roman armies selling the Emperor’s throne to even the infamous Nigerian prince emails, swindlers have been pushing their luck in exploitative ventures.
The latest internet scammers have been bogarting local Tyler event pages on Facebook, claiming to be the only point of contact for an event and even request money from vendors.
“It’s out of control,” said Melva Gordan, coordinator of the local Craft & Trade show.
The fake organizers create brand new Facebook accounts, and will often reuse the same name across multiple profiles.
“I know it’s frustrating when someone takes your money behind a lie,” she said. “And it’s really (frustrating when) nothing can be done because they create fake pages so you just have to be aware when you apply.”
Event coordinators like Kristi McDonald of Pop Up Tyler, have tried to report the scammers on Facebook.
“Facebook won’t do anything about it. They say that the people commenting haven’t violated anything,” she said.
Event coordinators often urge their potential vendors to contact them directly and not engage with the fake profiles.
“I have a large vendor list and often use constant contact to update everyone of the events,” McDonald said. “Seasoned vendors make sure it’s really coming from me. Businesses on my vendor list will often take screenshots and show me or report scammers on social media posts that they have made.”
Because of how frequent -- and quickly -- the scammers will appear on the pages, McDonald has been using less social media and more of a website.
“I’ve been around Tyler my entire life and most of my vendors have worked with me for a long time,” she said. “However, the recent influx of scammers has led me to create a website to handle the markets and events so that people get some reassurance it’s a legit event.”
Pop Up Tyler sends weekly emails and updates all of its vendors on all of the upcoming opportunities.
“We’re able to do that without social media at this point, so nobody has to worry about the scammers,” McDonald said.
Dee Riley, another local event coordinator with scammer issues, has taken her precautions as in personally making sure her potential vendors are aware of all information, that they are a fit for the event and their products are not duplicates of other vendors. All before she takes any payment.
“A comfortable working relationship comes before vendor fees, for me,” she said.
Riley suggests avoiding those who are just sending an online sign up and payment request without any other communication, and pay with a refundable option such as PayPal or Venmo goods and services if they do not know the person.
“It’s a learning process,” she said. “It’s helped me learn how to help make other vendors feel secure in the process.”
Smith County Sheriff’s Office has dealt with scammers involving jury letters, even someone claiming to be one of its deputies but they are aware of internet scammers as well.
However, according to Sgt. Larry Christian, public information officer, there have been no reports of this particular type of scam.
“If someone is a victim of a scam like this, they need to report it so that we can make a case of it and find out more about it,” Christian said.
He said there is a chance the scammers are not from the area, perhaps not even connected to the states.
“Everybody can be a potential victim,” Christian said. “So, to protect yourself only deal with reputable individuals you’ve dealt with in the past. Do research, find someone that belongs to the event, contact them on your own, instead of relying on Facebook posts.”
If you have been a victim of these types of scams, please reach out to the Sheriff’s Office by calling 903-566-2661.