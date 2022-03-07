Active cases of COVID-19 and community transmission levels in Smith County rose slightly over the weekend, according to public health data.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, which updates its data twice per week, released numbers on Monday that show a few dozen more active cases in the county. Now at 4,359, the number is 38 more than those reported on Thursday.
Although cases have increased slightly, there were just 41 new cases — 34 confirmed, seven probable — reported on Monday.
Just one month ago on Feb. 7, there were more than 13,600 active cases of the virus in Smith County and 625 new cases were reported in a three-day period.
In the month of February, 4,060 new virus cases were reported in the county. Comparatively, there were 11,244 new cases in January; 1,382 in December and 504 in November.
New cases have been trending downward for the last month and significantly decreased the first week of March.
Smith County continues to stay in the mid-range of minimal community spread levels, measuring on a scale of 0 to 10. As of Monday, the county was experiencing a level of 4.97, which is just 6.7 percent higher than Thursday’s rate.
The level means there is evidence of isolated cases or limited community transmission with case investigations underway and no evidence of exposure in large congregate settings, according to NET Health.
The seven-day rolling rate is calculated by dividing the number of all new COVID-19 cases from the previous seven days by the county’s population and multiplying the result by 100,000.
NET Health on Monday reported there were 87 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Tyler hospitals, six less than Thursday. The number reached a pandemic-high of 389 in September.
There were 146 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G, which includes Tyler and Longview, according to data from the Department of State Health Services. The month began with 524 COVID-19 patients in the region’s hospitals.
There are currently zero active cases in the Smith County Jail, according to NET Health.
Neighboring Gregg County saw 36 total new cases reported since Thursday and has 1,740 active cases in the county. It is currently in moderate community transmission levels of the virus, meaning there is sustained transmission with confirmed exposure within congregate settings and there’s potential for a rapid increase in cases.
Other counties in NET Health’s jurisdiction that are in minimal transmission levels include Wood, Rains, Henderson and Anderson counties. Van Zandt is the only county in the seven-county region that is in substantial transmission levels of the virus, at 38.11 as of Monday. A substantial level means there is large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission including in places like grocery stores, schools, workplaces, etc.