While Abbi may have gone on her last "American adventures," she's left behind a lasting impact.
For 14 years Abbi, a Shepherd and Blue Heeler mix, was Rachael Peters' “sidekick.” Abbi was rescued from the SPCA in Midland and gifted to Peters after she graduated from college, she said.
“I called her my greatest gift," Peters said.
Abbi died this past week from an infection, Peters said. In honor of her friend, Peters is encouraging people to donate pet food to Tyler's People Attempting to Help, where the duo had one of the greatest adventures.
Together, Peters and Abbi road tripped across the country and eventually turned their adventures into a children's book called “Abbi’s American Adventures."
Through the books, children were introduced to some of the nation's “greatest treasures,” she said.
With the books in hand, Peters would take Abbi along to read to children about their travels, which “Abbi and the kids both adored,” Peters said.
In 2015, one of their adventures led them to PATH, where they inspired the nonprofit organization to offer pet food to community members in need.
PATH Executive Director Andrea Wilson said Peters brought Abbi along to drop off books for the organization's children’s reading library where they struck up a conversation about offering pet food.
“PATH is my favorite local nonprofit, and I reached out to a former teacher of mine from junior high, Andrea Wilson … to see if there happened to be a need for pet food donations in the food pantry that PATH offered our neighbors in need,” Peters said. “She said they didn’t offer it at the time but was willing to give it a go and see what happens.”
The donations were sponsored by Abbi and “Abbi’s American Adventures,” Peters said. The pet food donations were well received, and community members began giving as well, she added.
“I never want a pet owner to have to decide between feeding themselves or feeding their pets, especially when pets play such a vital role to the overall well-being of so many,” Peters said. “So, the donations to PATH began, and now it is a way for me to honor Abbi.”
Over the years, Wilson said she also seen people served by PATH sacrifice their own needs for those of their pets. Through offering pet food, PATH can help ensure people don’t have to make this choice.
Peters is encouraging people to drop off a bag of pet food to PATH or donate online. If donating online, people can add in the memo line that the donation is for pet food in Abbi’s memory, she said.
“Growing up, my parents emphasized the importance of helping others in need and without judgment and to use our God-given gifts to make a positive impact,” Peters said. “PATH embodies that, and they make such an impact in our community, and I am honored to play a small part in that.”
Donate online at www.pathhelps.org or in-person at PATH from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 402 W Front St.