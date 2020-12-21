The fourth and last suspect accused in the July 9 shooting death of a 21-year-old Tyler man was arrested Monday.
Kobe Warthsaw was charged with murder in connection with the death of Draveon Tykeith McCullough, 21, of Tyler.
McCullough was found unresponsive on July 9 at a house at 608 W. Vance Street with a single gunshot wound in his chest, and later was pronounced dead, police said.
The resident of the home told police McCollough pointed a gun at him, and McCullough was shot after a struggle between the two.
Warthsaw was found Monday in the 200 block of North Spring Ave at about 11 a.m. by officers from the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, according to the Tyler Police Department.
Police said he ran from the officers and hid in the area, and Tyler police officers assisted. Warthsaw was found in a backyard on North Pabst Ave. He ran again from officers, but was detained in the 1200 block of North Spring Ave.
He was arrested on-sight for evading arrest, and later booked into the Smith County Jail.
Other suspects who were charged with murder are Robert Robertson, Kevondus Brantley and Trey Barreau.