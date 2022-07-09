Bogie is the sweetest boy you will ever meet. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Bogie is a white shepherd weighing in at about 80 pounds and is totally vetted. Bogie would thrive in any home environment - he is very laid back. Bogie will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Bogie, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. You must have an approved adoption application before a meet-and-greet with Bogie can be scheduled. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations, except rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.