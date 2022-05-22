The opening of Tyler’s Fun Forest public pool could be pushed back if the city doesn’t find enough lifeguards to staff it.

Parks and Recreation Department Manager Kandice Johnson said despite raising the pay and covering the cost of the certification process to attract candidates, the city has not been able to get the roughly 10 lifeguards it needs to open on time and to full capacity.

“For some reason, we’re just having a hard time recruiting (lifeguards),” Johnson said. “We’ve done everything I can honestly think of.”

She said the pay was increased to $13 per hour for the job.

Getting enough lifeguards hired was a bit of an issue this past year, Johnson said. She is unsure if the COVID-19 pandemic might have contributed to the challenge, but prior to it the city had few issues.

Johnson said lifeguards need to enforce pool rules and ensure the safety of people using the pool but that it is a good summer job where young people can “get paid to hang out at the pool.”

If enough lifeguards are not hired in time, then the planned opening of the pool will be pushed back, Johnson said. Additionally, there could be limits on capacity for pool users.

“I know that's one of the things people were looking forward to, us being able to go back to full capacity because last year we still had COVID,” Johnson said. “We were excited about that, but not having enough staff, we may have to (limit capacity).”

The pool is scheduled to open during the Memorial Day holiday weekend and then officially June 4, Johnson said. If the pool does not open, the Fun Forest splash pad will return on schedule, she added.

“I'm hoping that maybe as school kind of starts to end … that that ‘Oh, I need a summer job’ pops into (kids') heads and drives some people this way,” she said.

Certification for lifeguards takes one to two days and is valid for two years, she said.

“I feel like a lot of people think if they want to work at the pool they have to work every day through summer," she said. So, I just want to stress that if you wanna take a vacation, you need a day or two, we will work with you."

Fun Forest Pool is open noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday; for booked events only on Tuesday and closed Mondays.

Go to cityoftyler.org to apply to become a lifeguard.