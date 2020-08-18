When COVID-19 tests come in to The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler, they will no longer be handled manually by employees.
The $5.38 million Smith County received to pay for COVID-19 expenses is being put to work as $650,564, or 12% of the county’s CARES Act funds, was approved Tuesday for the health science center.
The Smith County Commissioners Court approved using the money for equipment in the University of Texas Health Science Center's COVID-19 testing facilities.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said, "Signs, masks and hand sanitizers are great, but we have $5.2 million to spend or have to send back. We want to use it in a diverse way to help the community. I see no better way than the upgrade the lab."
Smith County Local Public Health Authority Dr. Jeffrey Levin told the court there would not be a gap in testing while the new equipment is installed. He explained this is a public health lab and they are prepared for biological threats of this nature. He talked about the risks of testing viruses and said the funding will help with the safety of those in the laboratory. The equipment can be used to test other virus samples in the future, he added.
The Public Health Laboratory of East Texas serves Texas Health Service Region 4 and 5 North and has tested COVID-19 samples from 31 of the 35 counties in East Texas.
“Certainly, there are consumables that require the use of our local CARES Act funding such as face masks and hand sanitizer, but I see this opportunity as an investment, rather than as an expenditure,” Moran said in a written statement. “It will return health dividends for years to come for this community. It’s an opportunity to strategically partner with UT Health Science Center at Tyler where the benefits are tangible, long-lasting, and have multiple uses beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. In my opinion, this will be the most impactful use of our grant funding.”
UT Health Science Center at Tyler President Dr. Kirk A. Calhoun thanked Congress for the CARES Act and the county commissioners court for securing the funding to help the Public Health Laboratory of East Texas.
“This funding will allow us to better respond to emergencies like COVID-19, and provide greater access to necessary testing,” Calhoun said.
Levin said in the news release, “The (public health lab) is a complex laboratory with appropriate certifications to conduct testing of clinical and other specimens in a safe and secure environment. In the early days of the pandemic, the Public Health Laboratory of East Texas prepared itself to receive test kits from the CDC and initially provided the region and the community with one of the few available resources to conduct testing for SARS-CoV-2.”
Moran added in the news release, "We cannot thank Dr. Levin enough for his leadership throughout this pandemic and for the decades before (Levin retired last week after 32 years). Without his sound and steady medical advice and guidance, this community would not have fared nearly as well throughout this pandemic. He will be deeply missed as a valued partner of our Joint EOC operations, but we wish him the best in his retirement."
The release said the Texas Division of Emergency Management administers the CARES Act allocation to the State of Texas by the United States Department of the Treasury. Other items Smith County has purchased using the funding include:
· 20 phones and 20 computers for the Northeast Texas Public Health District via an interlocal agreement for NET Health to expand its local contact tracing efforts in conjunction with the dedication of no-cost office space in the Courthouse Annex Building;
· More than 40,000 disposable masks for use by employees and the public;
· 500 face shields for election workers to use in the November General Election;
· 20,000 “finger cots” for voters to use in the November General Election;
· 70 free-standing hand sanitizer stations for use at each election polling location and at various county facilities;
· More than 20,000 pairs of disposable gloves for use by county employees;
· Two walk-through metal detectors for use in off-site jury selection;
· More than 50 laptops for use by employees to undertake county business remotely and ensure continuity of services to the public; and
· More than 500 COVID-19 tests for county employees.
Also during Tuesday's commissioners court meeting, Moran said the proposed 2021 fiscal budget would be voted on in September rather than August. The budget has been presented by the court and a public hearing was held. Moran said they are waiting for a few appraisals to come back.
Smith County plans to lower its property tax rate by a penny, as Moran, the tax rate could be 33.5 cents per $100 valuation, which is down from 2020's 34.5 cents per $100 valuation. The 2021 proposed budget would raise $1,020,277 or 1.67% more in property tax revenue compared to 2020. The new property added to the tax roll this year would produce $1,385,129 if the tax rate was not lowered by one cent.
Also Tuesday:
• A resolution for road improvements in Smith County was approved including work on US 69 to Highway 20.
• The court approved the election judge list provided by the Republican and Democratic party chairs. A resolution to accept polling locations was approved.
• An in-kind service donation of $12,500 was accepted from the City of Whitehouse. The amount is the worth of Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny's newest K-9 officer, Blaze, a Belgian Malinois who will partner with Deputy Alvin Gordon.