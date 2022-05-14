The 16th annual Kyle Lake Memorial Golf Tournament was recently held at The Cascades Golf & Country Club where five area students were awarded scholarships.
Scholarship recipients were awarded $2,500. Recipients include Eric Anderson (will attend Masters University) and Nonnie Foley (Texas A&M) from Tyler Legacy High School, and Jack Cawley (Baylor), Jonathan Humphries (Baylor) and Lillie Fitzgerald (Texas A&M) from The Brook Hill School.
The scholarship was established in 2007 in memory of Kyle Lake, the 1990 captain of the Robert E. Lee men’s soccer team and the 1995 athletic director of the Brook Hill School sports camp. Lake is also the author of two books, Understanding God’s Will and (RE)Understanding Prayer.
Applicants are limited to senior student athletes in Tyler Legacy soccer and in all sports at The Brook Hill School. Awards are based on demonstrated Christian character and leadership through their chosen sport, according to event coordinator Jennifer Whitt.
Whitt said in addition to the scholarship, each student was also given a copy of Lake’s book.
“I believe these scholarships will benefit them by knowing about and learning from Kyle’s story. In addition to receiving these scholarships, they are also given copies of Kyle’s books,” Whitt said. “Learning how Kyle lived his life, it encourages them to live a Christ centered life, stay humble and always believe in God.”
Whitt said she was very impressed with this year’s recipients.
“This year’s recipients were all very impressive and very deserving of the recognition. All applicants were required to submit an application along with a hand written letter detailing their Christian faith and leadership through athletics,” she said. “All five of this year’s recipients were very well qualified and have great potential to accomplish all their future endeavors.”
Scholarship recipient Foley, who will be attending Texas A&M in the fall, said she was grateful to be chosen.
“Receiving this scholarship means a lot to me. It’s shown me how much my faith can truly make a difference and I’m so grateful for the recognition from the Kyle Lake family,” Foley said. “Getting to use the skills the Lord has blessed me with on my soccer team and within the community has been an honor as a servant for the Lord.”
“I’m glad I was able to impact the girls around me and share God's word with my teammates,” she added. “I’m blessed to be a part of such an amazing organization and am forever thankful for this opportunity.”
The 2022 golf committee includes Jim Rex, Gary Adams, Bill Coates, Dick Ellis, Kristi Lake Fuller, Bob Green, David Lake, Jona Lake, Shirley Lake, Richard Davis, Scott Richardson, and Deanna Simms.
The South Tyler Rotary Club served as event-day volunteers.
Sponsors included:
Presenting Sponsor: Landmark Title; Diamond Sponsor: David & Shirley Lake Family; Gold Sponsors: Brett Bufton; Banner Sponsor: Stephen Wolf; Team Sponsors: Vera Bank, Home and Land Appraisal Co., Southeastern Freight Lines, Burns Commercial Properties, American State Bank, Roseman Wealth Advisors, and The Brook Hill School; Hole Sponsors: Texas Bank and Trust and Thompson-Hicks Insurance; Ball Sponsor: Texas Baptist Missions Foundation; Friend Sponsors: Rick & Sharon Deason and The Overhead Door Co.; and In-Kind Sponsors: Gander Outdoors, KTBB, Smoothie King, First Baptist Church, and Edwin Watts Golf.
More than 25 teams participated in the tournament with the winning team consisting of Jim Rex, David Lake, Nathan Holt, Tim Lewinski, Justin Pillsbury, and Adam Attaway.
Whitt said the committee was grateful to all who helped make the event and scholarships possible.
“The Kyle Lake Foundation is grateful to have a part in assisting these outstanding Christian leaders, and for the many faithful supporters who make scholarships like these possible,” she said.
In addition to providing scholarships to deserving Christian students, the foundation also donates defibrillators to local churches in need and help plant churches.
The mission statement of the organization is: The Kyle Lake Foundation exists to assist Christians and Christian churches to be better equipped for making the presence and message of Christ both real and meaningful in an ever-changing world.
The Kyle Lake Foundation was established with its 501©(3) designation in March 2007 in memory of the former pastor of a Church in Waco.
Lake, a Tyler native, impacted thousands for Christ with his Christ-centered life, contagious personality and effective communication style. Kyle was electrocuted on Oct. 30, 2005 before 800 worshippers while preparing to baptize a former Baylor University student. The Lake family seeks to continue the focus of Kyle’s ministry, which is making the presence and message of Christ both real and meaningful to an ever-changing world, through the foundation that bears Kyle’s name.