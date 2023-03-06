Living Well Holistic & Counseling Wellness in Tyler recently held its Kitchen Therapy class led by certified integrative health coach Erin Kerry.
The purpose of the class is to provide education about supporting mental health through nutrition with easy, tasty recipes and in-person demonstration of how to boost nutrient density for brain health, according to Kerry.
“I strongly believe that modern nutritional research is backing up the concept that food really is mood. ‘Kitchen Therapy’ is sort of a play on words. The act of putting a meal together and sharing it with others is beneficial for mental health, but targeted nutrients in the food we eat help our bodies make the neurotransmitters we need for mental health,” she said. “I want to share a holistic perspective of the importance of whole food nutrition, along with the importance of creating a healthy relationship with food, and other people. All of it matters for our mental health.”
The class started last fall with such positive feedback Kerry decided to hold it on a more regular basis; currently every other month.
Each class features a short lesson from Kerry on one aspect of nutrition for mental health.
“The first class was ‘brain bowls’ where I shared how to throw together a meal without a recipe to minimize stress. The second class we focused on detoxification and giving your body nutrients that promote healing and safety in the body,” she said. “Future classes will take on similar topics, with brain health being the main overarching theme.”
Kerry explains mental health is a clear and present danger; one she hopes to reduce through nutrition education.
“We are in the middle of an epidemic of mental health issues. The emerging research on nutrition for brain health and fields such as nutritional psychiatry offer us more tools in the toolbox to fight back against this epidemic,” she said. “I want to tackle this growing issue head on and give people the support they need to play offense with their mental health, not defense.”
“So many people think of eating ‘healthy’ as a form of dieting and image perfecting. That is entirely different from what I aim to do. I don’t promote dieting or a one size fits all approach to health. But I desperately want people to feel better so that they can live their purpose with optimal mental capacity,” Kerry added. “I believe when we receive the right nutrients, we restore safety to the body and the body is able to create neurotransmitters for optimal brain health.”
Kerry said she is not a professional chef but understands the importance of using food for mental health.
“I am no professional chef, and I have no formal training in chopping or meal assembly. My degree is in English, followed by certifications and training in integrative nutrition and functional medicine,” she said. “On a personal and professional level, I know the importance of using food for my mental health. I like to put together ideas that are realistic, doable, and delicious no matter what season or stage of life you’re in.”
In fact, educating others on the topic is so important to Kerry she started her own website Sparking Wholeness where she shares recipes and features a free e-book of kid-friendly recipes she co-wrote with a pediatrician.
Kerry also regularly interviews experts on mental health for her podcast on Sparking Wholeness; there are many episodes dedicated to the topic of nutrition for mental health.
The next Kitchen Therapy class will be held on March 23 focusing on gut health and the gut-brain connection. On May 16 the class will take a seasonal focus and discuss how to power-pack a salad with nutrients for brain health.
For more information, visit www.livingwelltyler.com.