A Kilgore woman died Wednesday night after a two-vehicle crash west of Kilgore in Smith County.
Jetrudis Reichardt, 23, was driving a 2016 Dodge Journey westbound on Farm-to-Market Road 2767 when for an unknown reason, the vehicle went off the road to the right, struck a street sign and entered the barditch.
The vehicle then got back on the road, where it struck an eastbound 2018 Jeep Latitude driven by Casey Lynn McNaughton, 18, of Kilgore, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety investigators preliminary report.
The impact made the Dodge travel into the east barditch where it hit a tree and ejected Reichardt, according to DPS.
Reichardt was pronounced dead at the scene and she was taken to a funeral home in Kilgore. McNaughton does not show to have been injured, DPS said.
The crash is under investigation.