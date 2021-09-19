Downtown Kilgore will host the second annual Kilgore Art Walk on Kilgore and East Main streets Oct. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Those who attend can expect to see art demonstrations, a variety of family-friendly artwork, along with the opportunity to support local artists and artisans.
Melissa McGinnis, volunteer organizer of Kilgore Geekend, said the event’s higher purpose is to gather the community to support local artists.
She's working on bringing different types of art, other than paintings and sketches.
“We also want to look at other types of art, like sculptures, stained glass, music, dance, that kind of thing, so we’re trying to actively recruit other types of art and artists,” McGinnis said.
Artists interested in displaying and selling art at the Kilgore Art Walk can register via Facebook.
Rick Custer, owner of Geektopia in downtown Kilgore and leader of the Kilgore Downtown Merchant Association, holds a different pop culture event in May, called Kilgore Geekend, which has been of tremendous help for reaching out to artists for the Art Walk.
McGinnis said artists will be allowed to display, sell and or demonstrate their art, a 10 by 10 space and no fees.
“We want to encourage especially younger artists who often can’t afford to pay for a spot, that they’re just getting started out and want to get their work out there, and let people know they exist. Making it free gives them an opportunity to do that,” Custer said.
McGinnis added the event is completely free for both merchants and visitors.
Because the event is being organized by Custer, who is associated with the downtown merchant association, he said one of his goals for the event is to show people that downtown Kilgore has a lot going on.
“We’re an active business community and we want people to realize that there are a lot of things going on down here. Like I said, give the artists a place to show their work and an opening to get in, it’s often hard for a kid that loves to draw and is really good at it, to get his work out there and see what he can do,” Custer said.
McGinnis said when the first Art Walk was held in Kilgore last year, a 7-year-old girl who attended was inspired to make art of her own.
She said that when the girl’s mother heard of the event again this year, she reached out to secure a merchant spot for her daughter, who will be attending this year’s art walk as an artist herself.
“We want to encourage young people to find their talents, embrace their talents, pursue their dreams and passions, it’s something we’ve been doing with Geekend for years,” McGinnis said.
Last year’s art walk had bakers, stained glass artists, jewelry artists, and a drink artist.