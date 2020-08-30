A crash remains under investigation that killed Aundrea Sharell Powe, 38, of Kilgore, early Sunday morning.
At 3:38 a.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Texas Highway 31, approximately 2 miles southwest of Kilgore in Gregg County.
The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2014 Dodge Challenger, Kelton Jayce Meshell, 21, of Flint, was traveling eastbound on Highway 31 in the outside lane and struck a pedestrian that for an unknown reason was walking in the roadway.
Powe, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Jameson and was taken to Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.