A Kilgore man was killed in a vehicle crash this weekend in Rusk County, according to a media release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton.
Just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Fernando Baldazo, 22, was driving a truck traveling south on State Highway 42 when he approached a slight curve in the roadway, according to DPS preliminary investigation.
He drifted from the lane and attempted to overcorrect back onto the road causing him to collide into a tree, according to DPS.
Baldazo was pronounced dead on scene.
The weather was clear and the road conditions were dry at the time of the incident, according to DPS.
No other vehicles or individuals were involved.