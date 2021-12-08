A fourth Republican has entered the race to represent East Texas in Congress and fill the seat to be vacated by U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert.
Business owner Joe McDaniel, an East Texas native, announced his candidacy Tuesday for the congressional seat. He calls Kilgore home and is a third-generation East Texan.
Gohmert, R-Tyler, said last month he is challenging incumbent Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the 2022 Republican primary.
McDaniel is joining Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, former Gohmert staffer Aditya “A.D.” Atholi and John Porro, of Dallas in the Republican March 1 contest.
One Democrat, Stephen Kocen, has filed with the secretary of state for the seat, according to online records.
In his announcement, McDaniel described himself as a conservative, common-sense Republican with a focus on East Texas.
He said inflation, the national debt, gun rights, the U.S. southern border and oil and gas are his top priorities at the forefront of his campaign.
“We need a fighter to represent us in Congress. We need someone who knows East Texas and has an East Texas mindset," McDaniel said.
McDaniel said he is an outsider candidate who is not a politician or a lawyer. He added he isn't a part of the "Smith County political bubble."
"I am an East Texan, just like you. This is where I was raised, this is where I want my family to be," he said. "Let’s take some East Texas common sense back to Washington D.C.”
His announcement notes his community service, including being active with the Gregg County Boys and Girls Club and Tyler Homeless Coalition and founding programs like Tyler homeless feeding ministry Lunch@thePark. He attends the Bar None Cowboy Church in Tatum.
According to his website, McDaniel's family moved to work in the oilfield in 1962, and it has fed his family for four generations.
"I grew up with firearms, being in the woods, and playing on the water. As a kid, I mowed yards and worked at Brookshire's to make money," McDaniel said on the website.
He graduated from Baylor University and attended Columbia Seminary. He said East Texas was the right place to raise his family and grow a family business.
"I've stood up for people's rights and what was right my entire life, but I also know my manners," McDaniel said on his campaign site. "I've been voted the friendliest person in Kilgore by the Kilgore News-Herald."