Grape season is here and popular winery Kiepersol is now battling birds to preserve the tiny fruit to harvest.
To help with the endeavor, Kiepersol is hosting a scarecrow contest in an effort to enlist the assistance of the East Texas community, according to Kiepersol Founding Brand Manager Kelly Doherty.
“At this crucial time of year, when the grapes are building sugar and losing acidity, animals like deer and song birds seek out the grapes before they are quite ready for us to harvest,” she said. “We’ve already seen animal activity in some blocks and the sugars are not at the right level for us to harvest until the end of July. Then we harvest throughout the entire month of August.”
Doherty said scarecrows do exactly what it name suggests.
“Their eyes or things on them that make noise in the wind scare birds off and help us maintain more of our crop.”
Doherty went on to say the contest started last year when the winery asked the public for some help building scarecrows and the response was amazing.
“It’s so fun to get a couple friends or a whole family together to build a simple scarecrow and know that you had some part in making Kiepersol wine,” she said.
The contest deadline is Saturday, July 22 but Doherty said they sooner entrees are turned in, the better.
Those interested in participating can drop their scarecrows at the Kiepersol Grand Room located at 21556-B Merlot Lane. Hours of operation are Tues. through Sat. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Doherty said three prizes will be awarded that will be sure to make the top winners smile.
“The judges are the kids from the farm at Kiepersol so scarecrows that engage all the senses do very well.”
For more information, visit www.kiepersol.com or call 903-894-8995.