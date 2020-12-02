An East Texas staple is soon to gain statewide attention on television. This weekend on CBS’s 'The Texas Bucket List,' the Kiepersol Winery in Tyler will be featured on season 15 episode 11.
When Kiepersol first began the process of making wine in 1998, Smith County was dry. The episode will document the history and processes that happen at Kiepersol.
The man behind this unique winery is Pierre de Went. De Went came to America from South Africa, adamant to change the landscape of American farming with his South African agriculture skills.
“He loved watching the TV show 'Dallas,' of course, and so his idea of what the United States was, was Texas,” Kiepersol’s Michael Roth said. “Cowboy hats, cowboy boots – getting any chance he could to come back to Texas, he did.”
De Went’s work has created over 30 different types of wine from the vines that he helped plant and grow.
The Texas Bucket List can be viewed on CBS 19, our news partners, on Sunday at 6 a.m. or Saturday at 6:30 a.m. on CW19.2. Those interested can also catch The Texas Bucket List on affiliates across the state of Texas and nationally on RFD-TV.