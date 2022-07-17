Kiepersol Winery is enlisting the help of the community to assist in making sure they have grapes for the harvest season. Owners Velmay Power and Marnelle Durrett have started a scarecrow contest as a way to keep birds and animals from feasting on grapes in the vineyard.
Every year the winery battles birds, deer, and snakes from eating the grapes prior to harvest season arriving, according to Kiepersol Founding Brand Manager Kelly Doherty.
“It’s not just crows, it’s all song birds. Even snakes and deer can eat our crop before we get to it,” Doherty said. “All of these animals can smell the sweetness in the grapes at the perfect time when we want to also harvest them.”
Doherty said it was the perfect time to ask for help from the community while creating an activity that brings families together.
“We are looking for the community to take part in a fun family contest building scarecrows that will keep birds away from our grapes until we can harvest them at the perfect, ripe time,” she said. “We thought it would be a fun way to get people involved in a hands-on project with their kids that connects them back to nature.”
The idea came about after the owners recently had a family day and had their children create Matilda, Kiepersol’s first homegrown scarecrow.
“Once Velmay and Marnelle made their scarecrow, they realized how fun it was to spend the day with their kids creating something for the farm that will actually be put to work,” Doherty said.
The contest, which will run through July 20, is open to anyone with the owner’s children serving as judges.
“There are no rules but we did give people a pro tip that putting eyes on all sides of the scarecrow head tends to scare off birds and anything that might rattle or make noise in the wind is also a bonus,” Doherty said. “However, entries must be brought to the Grand Room at Kiepersol by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20.”
Doherty stated that winners will receive a gift card.
“The prizes for top three scarecrows will be gift cards. We thought about wine, but we’re hoping a lot of our participants will be kids well under the age of 21,” she said. “Winners will be announced via Facebook.”
Doherty said she felt the contest fit perfectly with the company’s family values.
“Our values as a company are ‘love, grow, do' and this fits right in,” she said. “We love our farm, it is growing beautiful grapes as well as beautiful families and we pray these scarecrows will do an amazing job of scaring off the birds for a short time until we can hand harvest each grape cluster.”
Doherty wanted the community to know the goal of the contest was for families to have fun.
“It doesn’t have to be perfect,” she said.
For more information, visit the Kiepersol Facebook page.