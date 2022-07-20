The Kids Park in Bullard is set to receive additions to accommodate children with special needs.
The park, which is about nine years old, has received multiple additions since it was built, said Bullard David Hortman. The newest changes, headed by the Rotary Club of Bullard, will add an area for special needs children.
The city and the Rotary Club looked for any other special needs parks in the area and discovered Kilgore recently added one. The park in that city inspired the design and equipment planned for Kids Park, Hortman said.
“Our hopes are that the kids that are special needs will see this and just have that feeling of they have somewhere to play, too,” he said. “They have a place that they can go and play with their siblings instead of setting out to the side and watching their siblings.”
The special needs park will be built in an area that is about 38 feet wide and 78 feet long.
Some of the playground equipment to be installed includes a merry-go-round; a rock and glide; a drum set for hearing-impaired children; a swing; hand, eye coordination stations; and more. All of the equipment will be wheelchair accessible.
Instead of mulch on the ground, a rubberized material will allow wheelchairs to have a smooth transition from the concrete to the playground.
The total cost of the special needs park is about $247,000, while The Bullard Rotary Club has given $80,000 and the Bullard Economic Development Corp. has pitched in $50,000.
Hortman said the city also plans to apply for a 50/50 match grant through the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department that will match up to $150,000.
The hope is that the special needs park project will begin in spring 2023, Hortman said. The start date depends on funding, and if a grant is awarded, it could begin sooner, he added.
“We really, really are excited for this new edition at the park,” Hortman said. “We're hoping this just makes that park a truly all-inclusive park.”