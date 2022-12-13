The children of Kids’ Kaleidoscope, a ministry of Pollard United Methodist Church in Tyler, experienced the joy of giving during their annual canned food drive.
Each class – from 18 months to kindergarten – was encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to help provide for families in need in the Tyler community. The donations were given to The King’s Storehouse, a ministry that distributes food to nonprofits serving the needy in East Texas.
The food drive began Nov. 28 and ended Dec. 9. In just two weeks, the 180- student preschool donated 1,676 items.
From macaroni and cheese to pinto beans and peanut butter, the children’s donations surrounded the preschool’s Christmas tree in the main hallway, serving as a daily reminder that it is more blessed to give than receive, according to organizers.
This year, Kids’ Kaleidoscope ‘challenged’ Pollard to meet or beat their donations. Church members donated nearly 300 food items and also gave a financial gift to help support The King’s Storehouse.
“We want our children to understand the importance of giving and not just receiving during the holiday season,” said Kimberly Brasher, director of Kids’ Kaleidoscope. “And we are thankful for the members of Pollard who helped make this food drive the largest we’ve ever had.
“We love planting seeds of generosity in children’s hearts,” Brasher added, “and are thankful for the families that support this project year after year.”