For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, hundreds of families and children filled Bergfeld Park in Tyler for the return of the annual Kids Event hosted by the Mentoring Alliance.
The event consisted of booths scattered around the park, live performances, food trucks and activities for children and families.
Preston Reece, regional vice president of the Mentoring Alliance, said the main goal of the event was to spread awareness about what the organization does and to connect resources for families in order for them to succeed.
Booths consisted from a variety of nonprofits and resources like Hands Up Network, Bethesda Clinic and more.
The alliance focuses on helping children through after school programs, summer camps and one-on-one mentoring programs, Reece said.
“We believe that every kid and family in our community is created with immense value and worth, and we wanted them to get a taste of what that felt like to be loved and cherished today in our community,” he said.
According to Reece, the last time the event was held was in 2019, and he was excited for its return.
“We hope (families) take away the understanding that they are valuable, worthy and that we gave them a glimpse of that, but also that they were connected to programs, ministries, services within the community that will help them with whatever needs they might have,” he said.
To find out more about the alliance, go to www.thementoringalliance.com or call (903)593-9211.