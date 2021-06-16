While the COVID-19 pandemic limited their typical group activities, Kids Aspiring to Dream, a nonprofit working to grow the artistic abilities of local children, used dinosaurs to keep students involved virtually.
Earlier this year, the KATD participants learned about dinosaurs, created art about the topic and presented the facts of their assigned dinosaur in a video.
Tricia Billington, KATD assistant creative director, said the series, known as "Dinosaurs," kept the youth involved during the pandemic.
Students created videos from home that were then shared on the KATD Facebook page in April. The students also made dinosaur-inspired art projects.
"We did it from home because we wanted to keep them safe," Billington said. "I think it helped a lot and they were able to work together. We did get together after the first segment to do a photoshoot."
KATD student Kianna Sanchez, 12, made the video introduction into the dinosaur video and art series to let people know about KATD and the project.
"It was really fun. I got to learn a lot of things that I didn’t know about dinosaurs and I hope the people that watched it enjoyed it," Sanchez said.
Sanchez said KATD hasn't met in person very much due to COVID-19, but they remain in contact with texts and virtually.
"I love KATD because it helps kids achieve their dreams," Sanchez said. "It’s fun. I love KATD and I’m so lucky to be a part of it."
She added she's glad to be part of KATD, and the dinosaur project helped her practice important skills.
"I also got to practice my public speaking skills and also helped me with memorizing and filming for acting," Sanchez said. "It was a learning experience."
Billington said the project series encouraged the students to continue their art and educational projects.
KATD gives the kids an outlet to pursue their artistic abilities, such as playing instruments, acting and writing poetry, Billington said.
"They donate their talent back into the community," Billington said. "A lot of times we receive donations for scholarships to give at the end of the year for high school seniors."
She said kids can start at KATD at age 10 and stay in the program to the end of the high school.