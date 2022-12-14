Kendra Scott, located in the Village at Cumberland Park, is once again giving back to the Tyler community. On Friday, the popular jewelry store will be donating 20% of all purchases to APEC’s Adaptive Foundation through the Kendra Gives Back program.
Kendra Scott Events Manager Haley Shurley said the company has been committed to giving back since opening in 20 years ago.
“Since starting her company in 2002, Kendra Scott has been committed to giving back. The brand’s program Kendra Gives Back, invites local charities and individuals to host in-store and online shopping events with 20% of the proceeds benefiting their cause,” she said. “A portion of our annual proceeds directly supports women’s and children’s causes that improve lives, advance knowledge, and unlock opportunity.”
Shurley said the Tyler location, which opened in November of 2020, is honored to give back to the APEC Adaptive Foundation and all it does for the community.
“The APEC Adaptive Foundation directly improves the lives of kids, athletes, adults and veterans affected by, but not limited to spina bifida, amputation, brain injury, military injury and poverty,” Shurley said. “All services the Adaptive Foundation provides are free. The Kendra Scott team believes giving begins at home and in our local communities; together we can do the most good.”
APEC General Manager Doug Leighton said he plans to use the funds to start an adult physical education class.
“I would like to use the funds from this fundraiser and our spring fundraiser in the annual Golf Scramble we have to get an adult version of our youth PE class going,” he said.
Leighton said fundraisers like these are critical to the success of local nonprofits.
“They are huge for the foundation's awareness in the community and help us raise money to continue to serve people out here in East Texas. It really means so much,” he said. “The tough part about the nonprofit model is finding consistent enough financial support that allows the foundation to not just stay alive but to actually expand the amount of people that we are helping through the foundation.”
The fundraising event will take place at Kendra Scott on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 20% of all purchases will benefit APEC’s Adaptive Foundation. Anyone that cannot make it to the store in-person can shop online using the web code GIVEBACK-DCIPL.
Kendra Scott is located at 8926 South Broadway Avenue and can be reached at 430-205-8712.
For more information, visit the Kendra Scott Facebook page.