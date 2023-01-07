Keep Tyler Beautiful's beautification program, Beauty and the Box, has sponsored and wrapped three new traffic boxes in residential areas.
The program began in 2016 with the objective of taking utilitarian traffic boxes and transforming them into works of art by local artists. What started as a pilot program of ten boxes in the Downtown Business Arts and Culture District has grown to 94 vinyl-wrapped traffic cabinets across the City of Tyler.
Historically, the program has focused on wrapping traffic boxes in non-residentially zoned areas, but as the program continues, those boxes are limited. By expanding into wrapping residential boxes, Beauty and the Box can make more boxes available to be wrapped while continuing its mission of beautification.
"We are now wrapping traffic boxes that are in residential zones as long as they are not right in front of a house," said Keep Tyler Beautiful Coordinator Erin Garner. "We had several boxes like the one on Broadway Avenue and Rice Road that is considered residential but is not directly in a neighborhood. We are so excited to be opening up the program to these boxes but will be limiting artwork to nature imagery like roses, azaleas, bees and other flora and fauna that displays Tyler's natural beauty."
The following traffic signal boxes have recently been sponsored and wrapped:
Loop 323 and New Copeland Road: Sponsored by Keep Tyler Beautiful. Art by Donna Cariker.
Broadway Avenue and Rice Road: Sponsored by Keep Tyler Beautiful. Art by Claudia Holland.
Front Street and Lyons Avenue: Sponsored by Tyler Parks and Recreation. Art by David DiPaolo.
Additionally, three other boxes have been wrapped in non-residential areas sponsored by various organizations.
Loop 323 and Earl Campbell Parkway: Sponsored by Tyler-Smith County Texas Exes. Art by Dace Kidd.
Broadway Avenue and Centennial Parkway: Sponsored by the Azalea Garden Club. Art by Carolyn Webb.
Front Street and Bonner Avenue: Sponsored by the Azalea Garden Club. Art by Janet Majors.
For more information about Beauty & the Box or Keep Tyler Beautiful, visit www.KeepTylerBeautiful.com, contact Erin Garner, KTyB Community Coordinator, at (903) 531-1335 or email KTyB@TylerTexas.com.