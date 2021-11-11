Keep Tyler Beautiful is celebrating America Recycles Day on Saturday by hosting a community collection event.
Residents are encouraged to grab paper, plastics and batteries and drop them off 8 a.m. to noon at the Tyler Recycling Collection Center, 481 N. Bois D’Arc Ave.
This event is a national initiative of Keep America Beautiful to encourage recycling and help communities spotlight their programs by focusing on how and what to recycle, according to the city.
Special services will be provided by Ark-La-Tex Shredding Co. and Interstate Batteries, according to the city.
Residents and businesses can receive free document shredding by Ark-La-Tex Shredding and drop off batteries at the Interstate Batteries station.
People can bring any of the following items to the collection center:
- Newspapers, magazines and phonebooks
- Junk mail, mixed office paper, paperback and hardback books
- No.1 and No. 2 plastic soda and water bottles, milk jugs and detergent bottles
- Cardboard, aluminum cans and tin cans
- Cell phones and chargers, small electronics, computers and printers
- Brown, green and clear glass bottles and jars
- Metal (copper, aluminum, brass and steel)
- Motor oil/hydraulic fluid and anti-freeze
Fees may apply for electronic devices. To learn more about items that will be accepted and fees, call Tyler Solid Waste at (903) 531-1338.
For information about the event, call Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator Shelby Marvin at (903) 531-1335.