Keep Tyler Beautiful has selected three businesses for this year’s beauty and business award that honors cleanliness and beautification efforts.
The KTB board chose the First Place Building in downtown Tyler for the first quarter of the year, Andy’s Frozen Custard on Broadway for the second quarter and Crafts & Quilting, Etc. at 715 S. College Ave. for the third quarter.
The businesses received the award based on different aspects, such as how inviting the storefront is with its upkeep of greenery, benches and trash cans, having a litter-free parking lot, attractive signage, clean dumpster areas and a building front that is in good shape, according to the city of Tyler.
The awards are meant to encourage others in the city to maintain their property well, the city announcement said.
“Community beautification takes the cooperation of all residents and businesses of Tyler,” the statement read.
Businesses can be nominated by emailing a photo to Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator Belen Casillas at bcasillas@tylertexas.com. Award winners get a certificate and yard sign from the Keep Tyler Beautiful board.