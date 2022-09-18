More than 150 volunteers gathered Saturday at Woldert Park for the city’s annual Park Service Day organized by Keep Tyler Beautiful.
Each September, Keep Tyler Beautiful holds the event as a way for the community to give back and help beautify neighborhood parks, with hundreds of volunteers taking on beautification projects.
The projects are made possible each year thanks to local sponsors. This year’s projects include litter cleanups, flowerbed maintenance, painting, installation of garden beds and more at City Park, Gassaway Park, Fun Forest Park, Winters Park and Woldert Park.
Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator Erin Garner said the event began in 2017 and has had a huge impact through the years.
“All of Keep Tyler Beautiful programs and events give people the opportunity to serve and impact their community. Park Service Day in particular has a huge impact as we are able to complete park improvement projects that otherwise may not get done due to funding or personnel constraints,” she said.
“In 2019, we were able to construct an entire playground in one day thanks to a grant from Kaboom! funded by BlueCross BlueShield. Without those funds and the amazing volunteers, it would have taken a few years to be able to get a new playground there,” Garner said. “This year, we are completing several projects including installing two raised garden beds at the Tyler Senior Center, which will allow the members there to socialize outdoors and start gardening fruits, vegetables and herbs.”
Garner said these types of projects would not be possible with the residents who continually volunteer their time to make a difference.
“Tyler is a city of service. I often hear visitors comment on how clean and beautiful Tyler is, and that doesn’t just happen," she said. "It’s thanks to the hard work of not only our incredible city staff, but also residents who volunteer their time and donate funds to organizations like Keep Tyler Beautiful to be able to perform street cleanups, beautification projects and other activities that impact our community.
Garner said the Park Service Day is a great way to get involved in the community.
“You can gets your hands dirty, make a difference and even discover a new park,” she said.
The program also coordinates smaller volunteer projects for organizations and businesses throughout the year, including the Adopt-a-Spot program and other volunteer events.
For high school and college age students, it also has the Youth Advisory Committee, which is accepting applications. This committee is made completely of youth members who advise Keep Tyler Beautiful and help spread the mission of beautification through waste reduction, recycling and beautification.
For information, visit www.KeepTylerBeautiful.com.