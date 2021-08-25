The Keep Tyler Beautiful program received the Gold Star Affiliate award at the Tyler City Council meeting Wednesday morning.
The honor comes the Keep Texas Beautiful organization.
Belen Casillas, Keep Tyler Beautiful community coordinator, said the Keep Tyler Beautiful board was founded in 1995 and has 10 board members. Since its start, this program has strived to beautify Tyler through the coordination of programs and events
Tyler has been recognized for their efforts in beautifying the city for 15 consecutive years now. This award is given to those cities that go above and beyond to provide continuous beautification, litter reduction, positive partnerships with local organizations, education of our youth and strong participation in events.
The many programs and projects that are a part of Keep Tyler Beautiful include Beauty and the Box, Tyler Against Graffiti, Beauty and Business, Adopt-a-Spot, the annual Great Tyler Cleanup and Tyler Recycles Day among other things.
“Our mission is to encourage beautification, waste reductions (and) recycling activities in our beautiful city of Tyler,” Casillas said.
The success of Keep Tyler Beautiful has contributed to the continued support of city leaders and the hard work of the board members.
Tyler City Council also recognized multiple employees for their years of service to the city of Tyler. In total, these employees represent 60 combined years of service.
Those recognized include:
- Chief Information Officer Benny Yazdanpanahi, 20 years of service
- Fire Captain Zachary Powers, 20 years of service
- Groundskeeper Jose Avellaneda, 20 years of service