On Saturday, Oct. 2 fifty one volunteers, including local officials, students and organizations, tackled litter issues at the annual Keep Chandler Beautiful Fall Sweep.
This is one of three annual city-wide clean-ups Chandler holds each year. Almost 1,000 pounds of litter was collected and inventoried for the state database, according to the City of Chandler.
Three city streets, State Hwy. 31 and FM 315 S were included in the KCB Fall Sweep.
Volunteers also replanted trees, shrubs and other plants lost in the winter storm this past Feb. at McCain Park, Whistle Stop Park and the Chandler Public Library.
The replanting of these was made possible through the Rebuilding Texas Fund grant from Keep Texas Beautiful, according to the city. KCB was one of seven Gold Star affiliates of KTB to be awarded this grant.
KTB, a non-profit organization, is dedicated to making Texas the best place to live, work and play through the deployment of resources for community improvement projects, clean-ups and youth engagement efforts throughout Texas.
City beautification projects and partnering with Brownsboro ISD to provide educational opportunities is important to KCB, according to the city. They also partner with the Chandler Chamber of Commerce to put on the Fall Fest and Spring Fling at McClain Park.