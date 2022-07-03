A home improvement store featuring — among other items — locally made cabinetry and locally fabricated countertops recently opened in Tyler Town Center.
Kitchens, Baths & Interior Design, or KBI Design, offers a combination of boutique items, a kitchen and bath showroom and interior design services. Owner and President Bob Rader said the store at 322 ESE Loop 323, Suite 105 shares its space with handmade jewelry, scarves, handbags and accessories for purchase.
Rader said he hopes the store will be an asset for Tyler’s economic growth, something he said is important to him as a business owner and new Tyler resident.
“The cabinetry is locally made, countertops are locally fabricated, and tile and plumbing fixtures are purchased from local companies,” Rader said. “This keeps jobs and the money in the Tyler community.”
Rader said that although he is new to the area, he had decades of experience.
“I have been redesigning homes, kitchens and baths for over 25 years as a certified kitchen and bath designer,” he said.
“A boutique is also part of my store; this unusual combination compliments each other.” Rader said. “Ladies love to browse the boutique and are attracted to the kitchen and bath displays.”
The pieces he sells are usually hand-made with part of the proceeds benefitting women India, Rader said.
“The products I sell have a story,” he said.
Mayor Don Warren attended the recent grand opening to welcome Rader and his business to Tyler.'
KBI Design is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, call (502) 836-9720.