Katecey Harrell joined the Tyler Morning Telegraph team Monday as a multimedia reporter.
Harrell is thrilled to be reporting in her home state and looking forward to living in Tyler.
"I grew up running barefoot through corn fields on a farm in Kerens, the Birthplace of Big Tex," Harrell said. "Tyler is the perfect mix of a rural and developing urban area that will be a great place to hone my craft and sharpen my journalism skills."
Harrell will report on local government and breaking news. She will also be able to work with the Morning Telegraph's sister publications, such as ETX View Magazine and the Longview News-Journal.
"We are so excited to have Katecey join us," said Santana Gallacher, managing editor of the Morning Telegraph and ETX View. "I love the passion she has for connecting with people, hearing their stories, then telling them through a story that resonates with the community. She's such a talented reporter, and we couldn't be happier to have a reporter like her join our team."
She comes from The Mexia News and The Groesbeck Journal, where she covered commissioners court, city council, community events and everything in between.
She graduated from UT-Arlington with a degree in journalism and a minor in Women's and Gender Studies in December 2021. She worked in various reporting and editing capacities at The Shorthorn, UTA's student newspaper.
When she isn't attending local government meetings, she enjoys reading, sightseeing, nature or cuddling her cat, Rob.
"My goal is to provide a medium for the community to express their concerns, priorities and perspectives while holding elected officials accountable," Harrell said.
Being a genuine, friendly face in the community that people can rely on is important to her. She looks forward to meeting new friends and learning the lay of the land.
"Please say 'hi' to Katecey if you see her out and about at community events or meetings," Gallacher said. "I know she is going to love connecting with our neighbors and learning more about all the amazing people who live and work here in Tyler."
If you want to connect with Harrell or send her a story idea, email her at kharrell@tylerpaper.com.