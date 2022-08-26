A homeowner who had 20 animals seized from her home in Arp earlier this month had a civil hearing on Thursday.
The animals were seized from Kym McRee's house on Aug. 15 after a welfare check led authorities to what witnesses said were "filthy" living conditions.
At the end of the hearing, Judge Derrick Choice ordered that McRee keep five of the animals in her possession and the others will be kept with animal control.
McRee, who is also founder of K9's & Heroes, testified Thursday that she was admitted to the hospital in late July, where she remained for approximately three and half weeks and left the animals under her relatives' care.
Twenty animals including 18 dogs, a Macaw, and a prairie dog were taken from the home. During the seizure, an animal control officer was bitten by one of the dogs and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The officer is now battling an infection, according to Smith County Animal Control and Shelter Supervisor Amber Greene. The dog responsible for the attack has been euthanized, Greene said.
Greene also testified another animal control officer had to get 11 stitches after being bitten in the face twice by a different dog who was seized.
Witness testimony
State prosecutor Thomas Wilson first called Det. Tim McDonald with the Smith County Criminal Investigation Division.
McDonald, who was the first to arrive at the home, said the condition of the house was "deplorable" and adequate food and water was not provided for the animals.
“If there was water, it was brown. I did not observe any fresh water for the dogs,” McDonald said. “The condition of the house was deplorable. There was new and old fecal matter everywhere. It was horrible.”
McDonald said the conditions were so bad he couldn't complete his search.
“I could not finish my search due to the toxicity within the home. Continuing the search would have required hazmat gear,” he said. “I did not go back in for my own safety.”
Second to the stand was Greene, who also testified living conditions for the animals were not clean.
“Some of the dog food that was there... was molded. The water buckets were covered in algae and nasty water,” Greene said. “In the laundry room area, there were kennels, that I guess the dogs were being kept in or coming into at night, that were in filthy conditions.”
McDonald also called Gwen Coyle, founder of nonprofit Angel Paw Advocates, who testified her organization was contacted by the relatives of McRee who were left in charge of caring for the animals while she was in the hospital. Coyle said the caretakers told her the dogs had run out of food and they needed assistance getting some.
After Coyle came to deliver the dog food, she witnessed the animals' living conditions and reported it to animal control and authorities.
The state also called Camp V Executive Director Travis Gladhill, who said the organization had referred veterans suffering PTSD to McRee as a trainer for service dogs. Camp V stopped the referrals in late December or early January due to complaints by veterans of their dogs' condition upon return, Gladhill said.
The final witness called by the prosecution was Judy Parsons, who is a dog trainer for PetSmart, Therapet, Camp V, and has been certified with Canine Good Citizens for over 20 years.
Homeowner takes the stand
Defensive attorney Robert Hindman first called McRee to the stand. McRee tearfully testified that the conditions of the home and inadequate care of the animals would not have happened had she not been in the hospital.
“I had no control over what my son and his girlfriend (the caretakers) were going to do,” McRee said. “This never would have happened if I was there.”
McRee testified that before she was hospitalized, she purchased 300 pounds of dog food for the animals which she said should've been enough.
The defense also called McRee’s ex-husband Tony McRee, who said he recently moved across the street to help care for the animals.
Judge's order
In closing arguments, the defense requested all 20 animals be returned to McRee.
Wilson closed by saying McRee was unable to provide adequate care for the animals due to health and financial reasons and requested the court order the animals to remain in the custody of animal control.
After a full day of testimony, Judge Choice ordered that all but five animals remain in the custody of animal control. McRee was allowed to regain possession of three dogs, the Macaw, and prairie dog. McRee was also ordered to pay back a total of $3,030 in fees spent by Smith County Animal Control to care for the animals while in its care.
According to testimony, McRee was investigated by animal control in November 2021 in a separate incident.
A criminal animal cruelty investigation is currently taking place against McRee.