The Tyler Police Department arrested a juvenile Wednesday in connection with a shooting that injured a teen in February.
Christopher Lynch III, 17, of Tyler, was shot multiple times on Feb. 22 in the 2200 block of WNW Loop 323. Lynch and a juvenile were involved in a physical altercation along with several other people.
Police later identified Dejuan Anthony Henley, 23, of Tyler, as the suspect accused of shooting Lynch numerous times. Police said Henley also shot the juvenile in the leg.
On Wednesday, a juvenile suspect in the case was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated robbery.
Lynch was taken to Tyler Fire Department Fire Station 1 by private vehicle and then to UT Health by EMS, and he was in stable condition at the time.
Police charged Henley on two warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Feb. 25. He remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $200,000.