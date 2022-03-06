Henderson High School sophomore Cason Weatherton has advice for other young people living with limitations who might be apprehensive to get involved in activities: “Just try it.”
Cason, 16, had one leg amputated before birth due to amniotic band syndrome, which occurs when the inner layer of the placenta — or amnion — is damaged during pregnancy, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. The damage leads to thin bands forming inside the amnion, and the bands can tangle around the developing fetus and restrict blood flow.
For Cason, the bands wrapped around his right leg, causing its amputation before birth. They also wrapped around his left hand causing his fingers to be conjoined at the tips, which required surgery when he was 2.
Now 16, Cason is active. He’s involved in powerlifting. He also plays drums in the high school band.
Cason’s mother, Shalondra Weatherton, said that although things became difficult for her son after he started kindergarten, those challenges could not stop him from accomplishing his goals.
She said during infancy and early childhood, her son would figure out his own way to perform tasks, whether it was during therapy sessions or in daily life.
“The concern started around kindergarten when he was around more kids and the questions and looks from others became noticeable. It didn’t stop him by any means, but he would come to me and we would talk about it and he would be fine,” she said. “Once he reached junior high, it was normal junior high things that all pre-teens deal with. Now as a teenager, as he has always done, he figures out the best way for him.”
Henderson head powerlifting coach Kyle Farrell called Cason fearless.
“I’ve coached a wide range of different athletes over the years but never one as unique as Cason,” he said. “Cason is fearless. I know he has faced many struggles and battles well before I met him, and because of that he has the drive and determination like none other.”
Farrell said the effects of amniotic band syndrome left Cason with a left hand that is nearly a palm with no fingers, which makes his ability to grip a bar to compete in powerlifting or to hold a drumstick to play the drums a major feat.
“Anytime I present a challenge to him, or an option of a few things to try, he chooses the harder, heavier or more difficult one every time,” Farrell said. “Most kids will let doubt creep in or excuses deter them at some point, but that’s never been the case with Cason.”
The coach said Cason competes against himself. Although he said it’s unlikely Cason will win a medal or qualify for regionals or state, he puts in work, time and energy.
“To me that’s the most courageous thing about Cason,” he said. “He competes to prove that he can do, on one leg, what everyone else does on two legs. When people see that, they realize that they can’t do what he’s doing on one leg.”
Cason said he started lifting in eighth grade and that he enjoys the post.
"In middle school, my coach thought I would be good in it so I tried it,” he said. “My favorite thing about powerlifting is getting stronger.”
He gave much of the credit from his success in trying athletics to his friends.
“I didn’t have much trouble with sports because I had help from friends,” Cason said. “I’ve always felt the same as them.”
His mom said she let her son try whatever sport or activity he wanted to, even when it came to using a prosthesis to walk or learning to drive.
“We took ‘can’t’ out of our vocabulary and replaced it with, ‘Let’s figure this out,’” she said.
Weatherton said it makes her heart smile to see her son be involved because she knows he is doing it because of his desire and not to be in the spotlight.
“I am thankful God gave us this journey because he has been such an inspiration to me and our family and people all over the world. I always tell him to just be him,” she said.