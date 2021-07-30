Every year, Christian radio station KVNE partners with St. Paul Children’s Services in Tyler to collect shoes that will prepare children for the upcoming school year, also known as the Khakis for Kids program.
This year, the partnership raised their goal of 1,500 pairs of shoes thanks to a friendly competition.
Development Director Lexi Trimble said Friday a large donation from The Genesis Group, a software company in Tyler, will impact students in the East Texas community.
"They are making a tremendous blessing as we begin this school year by providing this new pair of shoes for the children and our community,” Trimble said. “This allows them to feel prepared and feel a part of their peers when they attend their first day of school. The whole point of this program is to not have a child feel set apart of one another. We’re very grateful to see how quickly the community has come together.”
The last day of the virtual shoe drive was July 30 but the public can still donate a pair of shoes.
Trimble added families who didn’t meet the deadline for the Khakis For Kids program can also contact St. Paul Children’s Services for assistance during the school year.
“We will provide shoes for children on a specific basis if it's needed, which is great so if a child comes during the school year and they need assistance, that’s something we can look at case by case and see what needs to be done,” she added.
The Khakis for Kids program offers students a new pair of shoes, socks, underwear and school uniform vouchers if needed.
Every year, registration for the annual Khakis for Kids program starts in June and distribution begins in August. When registering, families are required to bring a report card to show the registration of each child for the fall.
Genesis Group President Jim Nipp said the Genesis Group decided to contribute to the program as part of their ‘Genesis Gives Back’ program. With the motivation of a friendly competition, they raised a total of 763 pairs of shoes for the Khakis for Kids program.
“In July, we selected the St. Paul's shoe drive which really resonated with our people so everything in Genesis turns into a contest. We divided into two teams and started buying new athletic shoes over the month of July. Today we donated 763 pairs of new athletic shoes,” Nipp said. "We have people in our staff that are foster parents whose kids received health care from St. Paul's. It was a great cause this year that they got to shop for shoes for a program that they used to benefit from. It was pretty fun."
To request assistance during the school year, call the St. Paul Children’s Services office at 903-595-5525.