Jury duty has been cancelled for Smith County on, Tuesday, January 31.

 Smith County offices are open for business and Commissioners Court will meet at 9:30 a.m. as scheduled. 

 
 

Managing Editor

Managing editor of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETX View Magazine. Alabama native and Troy University alumna who moved to East Texas in late 2020. Story ideas, questions, etc. always welcome at swood@tylerpaper.com or 903-237-7749.