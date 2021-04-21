The Junior League of Tyler and Tyler ISD are asking East Texans to donate books for Tyler ISD’s new Literacy Bus that is planned to hit neighborhood streets this summer.
Every year, the Junior League of Tyler raises money for their nonprofit partners. One of the league’s partners was the Tyler ISD Foundation. The foundation, with the Junior League of Tyler’s money, awarded Tyler ISD a grant for the Literacy Bus.
The bus will be an interactive bus that will travel to neighborhoods throughout the Tyler ISD community to help ensure every child has access to high-quality books and resources during the summer months and year-round. Some of the books will be given to students so they can build their own at-home library.
“It’s basically taking place of our 25-year initiative of summer reading camp that we’ve always done,” said Lindsey Harrison, Junior League of Tyler president.
For several years, the Junior League of Tyler had hosted an engaging summer reading camp for Tyler ISD elementary students. At the end of each day, each student took home a book of their own.
Partnering with the district to support its Literacy Bus is a way to continue its efforts to promote literacy initiatives in a fun and innovative way.
“We helped them with literacy challenges to get them to learn to love reading. Because of COVID-19, we haven’t been able to do it for two years, and when Tyler ISD approached us, we thought this would be a great partnering opportunity,” Harrison said.
To help add books to the bus, community members can donate new or like new books, as well as gently used books for preschool and elementary-age children through April 30 by dropping off their donations at one of the various drop-off locations throughout the community.
“We are so very grateful to Junior League of Tyler for their continued support through the years,” Tyler ISD Executive Director of Communications Jennifer Hines said. “We appreciate their outstanding efforts in helping us create more successful student outcomes through the Literacy Bus."
Drop off locations include:
- Brookshire’s at Bergfeld Center, located at 2020 Roseland Boulevard
- Brookshire’s at 100 Rice Road
- Fresh by Brookshire’s, located at 6991 Old Jacksonville Hwy
- Hollytree Country Club at 6700 Hollytree Drive
- The Junior League of Tyler at 1919 South Donnybrook Avenue
- Meals on Wheels East Texas located at 3001 Robertson Road
- UT Tyler at Herrington Patriot Center located at 3900 University Blvd.
- Tyler ISD Administration Building at 1319 Earl Campbell Parkway
- Tyler Public Library at 201 S. College Ave.
There is also an Amazon Wish List on the Junior League of Tyler’s Literacy Bus’s official Amazon profile.
“We’re looking for all kinds of books. There’s fictional books, non-fictional books, science books, all kinds of books. Tyler ISD was great about getting us some of their recommendations, that we then went to Amazon and created a wish list for it,” Harrison said.
Harrison said the Literacy Bus will allow children who are not in school during the summer months to have access to reading and new and used books.
“It’s really just to get kids excited about reading and get them to learn the joy and love of reading,” Harrison said.
To visit the wish list, go to https://amzn.to/3dggP6z. The link to the wish list can also be found on the school district’s official Facebook page.