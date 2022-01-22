Approximately 300 young girls dressed in powerful pink T-shirts gathered at the UT Tyler University Center on Saturday for the Girl Power 2.0 Summit.
The free, one-day event provides an opportunity for girls in the Tyler community to have fun while vision casting and developing new healthy habits with community leaders and Junior League volunteers.
The summit is geared toward sixth-grade girls focused on empowerment, self-care, mental health and civic engagement, and helps equip them with the tools necessary to become successful and confident women.
The event offered classes on community projects, skin and beauty, cyberbullying and online safety, mental health, self defense, and more.
The summit also included two key guest speakers, Miss Texas Mallory Fuller and two-time Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu.
Girl Power Summit Co-Chair Siretha Toston said she felt these speakers were a wonderful example of strong women who advocate for self-care and mental health awareness.
Athing Mu is a 19-year-old Olympic Gold Medalist. She won the gold medal in the women's 800m and 4x400m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She currently holds the world record in the women's 800m as of February 2021 with a time of 1 minute 58.40 seconds.
Fuller is a 24-year-old graduate of Texas A&M University who is currently pursuing a master of science degree in communication sciences and disorders from Baylor University. In her role as Miss Texas, Fuller travels the state on a year-long speaking tour to discuss various topics such as education, community service, and women’s empowerment.
Toston added that it can be easy to forget children are also struggling in these hard times.
“Our community has been under so much stress due to COVID, not only adults but children as well. So this year we're focusing on mental health, and giving them tools to cope with that stress. We knew it was important to have the event this year, even more so because we didn't get to have it last year,” Toston said.
“Our sessions are focused on emphasizing the strength and confidence in these young women, and addressing subjects they may not feel comfortable talking about elsewhere,” she added.
Kaitlyn Shultz, also a Girl Power Summit Co-Chair, said she was grateful to be able to have the event.
“We're so grateful to have the opportunity to host this event this year! Each person involved in making this event happen -- from our committee and volunteers, main speakers, lunch speakers and session leaders -– they are here to encourage and empower these young women to be the best version of themselves,” Shultz said.
“We can all look back to our middle school years and think of advice we wish we'd known then, and that's what we're trying to do today -- bridge the gap between what life looks like now and what it can be for them,” she said.
The event also included a presentation by Invest in Girls and Mayor Don Warren proclaimed Jan. 22 as Girl Power Day and encouraged all citizens to support the endeavor not only this month but throughout the year.
The Junior League of Tyler is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.
For more information, visit www.girlpowertyler.com.