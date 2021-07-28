The Junior League of Tyler will be holding the annual holiday shopping event, Mistletoe & Magic, at the Rose Garden Center in Tyler.
The change of venue is a result of ongoing construction of both Harvey Convention Center and at The Cascades.
The venue change comes with new and exciting things, but visitors can expect many things to stay the same, including a festive holiday shopping experience with diverse merchants from all over the country, entertaining events for all ages, and a big focus on fundraising for the community, according to nonprofit's announcement.
Mistletoe & Magic is the Junior League of Tyler’s largest fundraiser, and the vital funds raised financially support over 20 local nonprofit agencies and community programs.
To date, the Junior League of Tyler has given back more than $8 million and hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours to improve Smith County.
There will also be a Mistletoe & Magic Gala hosted by the Junior League of Tyler on Nov. 13 to thank sponsors and engage the community in fundraising efforts. The gala will include dinner, dancing, auctions and more for guests to enjoy.
Mistletoe & Magic Chairwoman Chelsea Cooper’s goal is to continue to raising community awareness about the purpose and mission of the Junior League of Tyler, Mistletoe & Magic, and the agencies and projects JL of Tyler supports.
“With change comes the opportunity to create new memories, experiences, and ways to show our community what the Junior League of Tyler is all about,” Cooper said.
The Junior League of Tyler is a philanthropic organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing women’s potential, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. The purpose of the organization is solely educational and charitable.