Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Junior League of Tyler is moving its annual Mistletoe and Magic fundraiser into an at-home online event.
Originally set to be held in December at Harvey Convention Center, the traditional in-person holiday market Mistletoe and Magic will now become the Mistletoe at Home Fundraiser.
This event will feature an online silent auction, home shopping opportunities, chance drawing tickets for prizes and a take-home ornament painting kit for children.
“Our incredible vendors and community partners truly need our support more than ever,” Susanne Mackintosh, 2020 Mistletoe & Magic chair. “We are humbled by the support of our generous sponsors and donors and feel that this decision is the best for our community. We feel confident that Mistletoe at Home will be successful in raising the funds necessary to honor the League’s commitment to our local non- profits.”
JLT has used its fundraising dollars for area non-profits for 70 years, and by moving online organizers said the support can continue while prioritizing health and safety.
“With hopeful hearts we continued to plan our event throughout the year. However, with the current conditions having worsened, we felt as though pivoting to a Mistletoe at Home event was paramount in the safety of our community. In order to continue supporting our nonprofit agencies and partners, it is so important that everyone in our community participate in our online fundraising initiatives,” JLT President Lindsey Harrison said.