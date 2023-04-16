The Junior League of Tyler presented its Touch A Truck event Saturday at Green Acres Baptist Church.
Along with providing sensory friendly activities, children were allowed to learn about all different types of vehicles that belonged to trades like public service, emergency, construction and more. They even had the opportunity to meet the professionals who operate the vehicles and sit behind the wheel of many.
“The Junior League of Tyler is passionate about literacy,” said Shae Cunningham, Chair of the Literacy Project for the Junior League of Tyler. “We’re very thankful that Tyler ISD was able to partner with us, and allow us to use the Literary Bus today and let the kids come out at Touch a Truck, explore it, and learn more about the importance of literacy skills in the community.”
Children were allowed to be up close and personal with the vehicles at the event. Touch A Truck allowed them to climb into the the driver’s seat, learn about all the different buttons and features of the truck and even were able to honk the horn (after the sensory friendly hours concluded).
“We had so many goals this year, one of them making it a more educational experience,” said Event Organizer Bailey Unger-Grey. “You’ll see kids running around getting a free raffle prize if they can tell us three things they’ve liked and learned.”
Tyler Animal Control had one of the several vehicles the children and their families got to see.
“We wanted to make sure that we could help educate the public on what Animal Control does. We brought our truck so the kiddos can see first hand and we can explain what we do,” said Amber Green, animal control supervisor. “The cages are the favorite. They want to get inside, of course we’ll let them get in and see what’s inside. Getting to talk to them and explain to them what we do is what I like the most, because they can take away what they didn’t know.”
Haven Delay, and her son Ethan Dzibua were very enthusiastic when they were looking at different vehicles. Ethan has been diagnosed with several different conditions, including autism. His mother homeschools him and is determined to help him in any way that she can.
“He’s doing good, he drives. I taught him to drive and he’s a good driver,” said Delay. “He still has emotional delay and he has verbal auditory and central processing disorder. He also has an immune disorder but that’s controlled with a clean diet and certain supplements that boost your immune system.”
Delay said Ethan makes excellent marks in his courses. He has even taken courses about excavators.
“He took courses so he sat in the compact excavator, and now that he’s actually sit in one a lot of the stuff he learned made sense. Now we’re looking for a place that will teach him hands on. We want him to have a self-sustaining job, and we want him to have a life,” said Delay.
“The smiling faces have just made our day,” said Unger Grey. “The Junior League is great in that it allows individuals who may not be aware of what needs exist in the company, or in the community, to try out Junior League and get a taste of all of them and find their niche, and find where they feel a calling themselves.”
Touch A Truck funds were all to be donated to the nonprofits that participated. The list of nonprofits include Fostering Collective, Habitat for Humanity, Bethesda Clinic, Literacy Bus and more.
The event, which began at 10 a.m., had already seen 2,000 people by noon, according to Olivia LeVoy, volunteer for the Junior League of Tyler.
“This is one of the biggest Touch A Trucks that we’ve had, if not the biggest Touch A Truck for the Junior League of Tyler. Just see it finally at the very end, like all of our hard work finally pay off, and see all of our money go back into our amazing nonprofits," LeVoy said.
LeVoy said the organization supports volunteerism and growth within the community. LeVoy also encouraged people to learn more about the Junior League.
“It’s a wonderful organization. Not only do you make good friends, but you’re out in the community and you’re serving the community. That is the main purpose: to serve the community, and give back," LeVoy said.