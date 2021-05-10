The Junior League of Tyler assisted several Smith County nonprofits Monday evening by awarding over $165,000 in grant funding and thousands of volunteer hours.
The organization dedicated to volunteerism, education and charity gave $165,545 in grants and many volunteer hours to 15 Smith County nonprofits and three Junior League community projects. The 2021-22 grant celebration was held at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.
JLT President Lindsey Harrison said nonprofits ask for grant money and the Junior League membership votes on where the annual funding should go. The Junior League also sends out volunteers to help the local charities with anything the organization may need.
“It’s one of the most rewarding processes we do,” she said.
Harrison said the funding is raised through the Junior League’s initiatives such as the annual holiday market Mistletoe and Magic, sales from discount shopping cards called a “Partner Card” and a Little Black Dress (a virtual campaign in which people wear the same black dress for a week to raise awareness about poverty).
To receive funding from the Junior League, the nonprofits have to specify what the money will be used for and use the volunteer the league provides, Harrison said.
“We just want the community to be aware of how important nonprofits are in this community and they are involved in our everyday lives,” she said.
St. Paul Children’s Services was among the 15 nonprofit organizations that received funding Monday evening.
The nonprofit received a $15,000 grant for its Khakis for Kids program, which offers uniform vouchers, new shoes, socks and underwear over the summer to prepare kids for back to school.
Lexi Trimble, development director for St. Paul Children’s Services, said the Junior League grant is a great blessing for the Khakis for Kids program.
“Without the Junior League, we would not be able to have the capacity for the program that we have now,” she said. “We would not be able to serve the families we do without the Junior League.”
St. Paul Development Director Wyatt Bynum added the volunteers provided by the Junior League help St. Paul Children’s Services greatly.
Other 2021-22 grant recipients include Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, Angel Layettes, Bethesda Health Clinic, Champions for Children, Children’s Advocacy Center, East Texas Crisis Center, East Texas Food Bank, The Fostering Collective, Habitat for Humanity, Literacy Council of Tyler, Meals on Wheels, Mentoring Alliance, Texas Adaptive Aquatics, Tyler Museum of Art, JLT Care Closet, JLT Literacy Bus in partnership with Tyler ISD and JLT Girl Power.