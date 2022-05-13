The Junior League of Tyler will kick off its largest fundraiser on Tuesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. at Willow Brook Country Club. The kickoff will include unveiling the 2022 Mistletoe & Magic theme and setting fundraising goals for the year.
As the Junior League of Tyler’s largest fundraiser, Mistletoe & Magic raises vital funds that financially support over 20 local nonprofit agencies and community programs. To date, the Junior League of Tyler has given back more than $8 million and hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours to improve Smith County.
The three-day holiday gift market in December will be held at the Tyler Rose Garden Center and will feature more than 50 specialty merchants from around the nation as well as special events, a brunch and other exciting entertainment.
Mistletoe & Magic Chairman Lindsey Adams’ goal is to raise community awareness about the purpose and mission of the Junior League of Tyler, Mistletoe & Magic, and the agencies and projects supported by the League. She adds, “It is our honor to host our largest fundraiser, Mistletoe & Magic, at the Tyler Rose Garden Center. As we have seen time and time again, our world may continue to change but the needs of our community do not. This is part of what makes the Junior League of Tyler and our mission so special; every dollar raised through events such as Mistletoe & Magic stays right here in Smith County and goes directly to projects that help our neighbors. We look forward to hosting another wonderful event in 2022 to raise critical funds for our community.”
The Junior League of Tyler is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing women's potential and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purposes are solely educational and charitable.