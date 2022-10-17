The Junior Achievement of the Greater Tyler Area on Monday morning announced past chairman Billy Hibbs Jr. as the 2023 Business Hall of Fame Laureate.
Each spring the Junior Achievement holds the Hall of Fame event and fundraiser, where Hibbs will be formally announced as this year's Hall of Fame Laureate. The nonprofit's upcoming event is set for April 20 at the Tyler Junior College nursing building.
During the announcement at Ramey Elementary, Current Junior Achievement Chair Chris Dixon said a Hall of Fame Laureate is chosen yearly and is a business, family or individual that has dedicated their time volunteering or has continuously shown support through donations to Junior Achievement. It is the highest honor given by the organization.
Dixon said announcing Hibbs as the recipient was “special and important” to him. Few people knew Hibbs was this year's recipient in order to keep it a surprise, because they knew Hibbs “wouldn't have accepted the award” if he knew beforehand, because of his humble nature.
“I must say that was one of the larger surprises in my entire life,” Hibbs said of being announced as the recipient. “I'm very humbled by this and you're right, I probably would have turned it down because there's so many people that deserve this.”
Hibbs was the chair of the Tyler area Junior Achievement from 2006 to 2007, Dixon said. The organization wanted to recognize him for his accomplishments in the community and dedication to Junior Achievement.
Junior Achievement, founded in 1919 and brought to Tyler in 1988, has the goal of educating young people about economic decisions such as deciding how to spend money, being good consumers, the economic system, financial literacy, entrepreneurship and more, said Hibbs. It helps youth understand business and economics and how to use those things to improve the quality of their lives.
“We need to promote Junior Achievement because what this organization does is very important,” he said. “I've been doing it for a long time and I can tell you that a lot of the kids that go to these programs, they remember the things that they learn and they've come back and told me.”
“Junior Achievement inspires young people … to go out and do wonderful things in a global economy.”
Local businesses and community volunteers come into the classroom to teach students about these things. All programs are age-appropriate and interactive.
“Not everybody can be there to go into the classroom to teach the children, but others can provide the financial resources to be able to support those people who can,” said Dixon. “So however you can give, whether it's time and money, or yourself doing both, is what we're looking for (for the Hall of Fame Laureate).”
This year, more than 200 business professionals, parents, retirees and high school students will enter Tyler-area schools to teach Junior Achievement programs. Through the help of these volunteers and funders, JA of Tyler anticipates to reach more than 5,800 local students during the 2022-23 school year. JA of Tyler has served over 122,000 students since its inception in 1988.
Along with revealing the 2023 Hall of Fame Laureate, it was also announced that for the first time, past chairmen will also be honored at the Hall of Fame event.
Jeff Austin III, former Junior Association chair, also gave a short presentation to third-graders in attendance, sharing 10 interesting facts about the $1 bill.